FG denies abandoning Nigerians in Iran, says working with Armenia for evacuation

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has dismissed reports alleging that the Nigerian Embassy in Iran has shut down and left Nigerian citizens stranded amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, the Ministry described the claims circulating online and on some media platforms as false and misleading.

It assured the public, especially Nigerians in Iran, that the Embassy in Tehran remains operational and fully committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its citizens.

However, due to ongoing bombings in Tehran, regular office activities have been affected, prompting staff to work remotely.

In a positive development, the Ministry announced that efforts by the Nigerian government to collaborate with the Republic of Armenia for safe passage through Yerevan have reached an advanced stage.

This assurance followed a meeting between the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran, Dr. Abdulrasheed Omar Lawal, and Armenia’s Acting Director for Middle East and Africa, Mr. Levon Petrosyan, during which a formal request was made for the safe evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Iran.

Describing Armenia’s gesture as compassionate, the Ministry noted that it reflects the strength of international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation during crises.

The statement in parts, “Nigeria deeply appreciates the willingness of Armenia to assist in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens caught in the distressing situation”.

The Ministry reaffirmed that Nigeria values its diplomatic ties with Armenia and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared humanity.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is working closely with Armenian authorities and other international partners to coordinate a seamless evacuation process.

Nigerians in Iran in need of assistance are urged to contact the Embassy via emergency lines: Mr. Esson Anzaku at +989393216872 and Abutalib at +989024199018, or via email at [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].

Citizens are also advised to stay in contact with designated community coordinators and join the Nigerian group on the Iranian messaging platform eitaa for timely updates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that it remains fully engaged in monitoring the situation and will continue taking all necessary steps to safeguard Nigerians abroad.