FG delivers more aid to Tudun Biri community months after deadly drone strike

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj-Gen Mayirenso Saraso presenting motorcycle a beneficiary at Tudun Biri on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The Federal Government has delivered additional relief materials to the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna state following the tragic drone strike that occurred in December 2023.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso made the presentation on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.



NAN reports that the federal government presented two motorcycles, a Corolla generator, two wireless microphones, a Single power amplifier mixer and 500 watts flood lights to the beneficiaries, including Isuwa Haruna, Ridwan Yakubu and Isah Ahmed.



Saraso said that the gesture was in line with the recommendations of a high-level federal government delegation that visited the community in the aftermath of the incident.



“The Tudun Biri drone mishap occurred during an offensive operation against bandits and violent extremists around this axis.



” Tragically, the strike resulted in the loss of innocent lives and destruction of property,” the GOC said.



He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.



The army, he said, is committed to bringing succour to the community through various support and recovery initiatives.



“This is not just about items; it is about rebuilding trust, healing, and continuing our engagement with the people of Tudun Biri, “Saraso said.



Also speaking, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, assured the community of the State Government’s continued support.



He commended the Nigerian army for its proactive outreach and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to long-term rehabilitation and assistance for the victims.

Vanguard News