FG commences needs assessment for Yelewata victims – Minister

The Federal Government (FG) says it has commenced a needs assessment of the victims of the June 13 Yelewata attack by bandits.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Makurdi after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders and security heads.

Yilwatda said the FG needs comprehensive needs assessment data of the victims and their community for effective and efficient interventions.

The minister stated that the assessment would include both the humanitarian and development components for the victims of attacks in the state, especially the people of Yelewata.

Yilwatda announced that he was in the state on the directives of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister added that those carrying out the exercise needed security protection; hence, the need to meet with security heads and stakeholders.

“We need to speak with security agencies to ensure that they provide security to those carrying out the needs assessment to ensure that they are protected to have the exact data for better decision-making.

“When it is done, we will come up with a blueprint, a short-term and long-term programme on what to do.

“First it will be for social protection and also provide things that will make life more meaningful to victims of attacks, especially the people of Yelewata,” he said.

He further announced that they were also in the state to launch a social protection project to support vulnerable families in Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is expected to visit the Yelewata internally displaced persons camp and interact with them. (NAN)