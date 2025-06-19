FG closes case in alleged terrorism trial against Nnamdi Kanu

File image of Nnamdi Kanu in court.

The Federal Government, on Thursday, closed its case in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the allegations bordering on terrorism and treason.

The FG’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, announced this after the 5th prosecution witness (PW-5), identified as EEE for security reasons, was led in evidence and cross-examined by Kanu’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Awomolo told the court that after calling five witnesses in the trial, the prosecution was satisfied that from the avalanche of evidence tendered, including the broadcast of activities of the leader of the IPOB, the government had sufficiently satisfied the need to close its case.

“I therefore close the case,” the senior lawyer said.

After the announcement, the lead defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, informed the court that they would be opting for a no-case submission, which would be filed in due course. (NAN)