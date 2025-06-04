FG backs rollout of measles-rubella vaccine

The Federal Government has pledged robust communication and advocacy support for the upcoming nationwide Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign scheduled for October 2025.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during a courtesy visit to his office by the Centre for Well-Being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS).

This is contained in a statement issued by the minister’s special assistant on media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idris praised the team’s commitment to public health and child wellbeing.

He affirmed the ministry’s readiness to champion public sensitisation efforts that would ensure the campaign’s success.

“You have come to the right place. The Ministry of Information and National Orientation exists to support and amplify initiatives like this.

“We will work with you and relevant agencies under our ministry to ensure Nigerians are well-informed about the dangers of rubella and the need for vaccination.”

“Many Nigerians, like myself, may be familiar with measles but are unaware of rubella and its devastating effects.

“That children can be born blind, deaf, or with heart defects due to maternal rubella infection is a tragedy we must work together to prevent,” he said.

He emphasised the ministry’s readiness to co-develop strategic messaging and support public education efforts nationwide.

The minister also encouraged the team to engage the National Assembly for broader legislative support.

“We don’t want this to be a one-off meeting; let’s make this partnership continuous, impactful, and far-reaching.

“Prevention is better than cure, and this is one area where information truly saves lives,” Idris said.

According to the statement, the delegation from C-WINS, led by project lead Dr Nihinlola Mabogunje, briefed the minister on the urgent need to raise public awareness ahead of the October campaign.

Mabogunje also delivered a comprehensive presentation on the life-saving importance of the measles-rubella vaccine.

She explained that it’s an often-overlooked threat, especially to pregnant women.

According to her, contracting rubella in the first trimester can result in Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), leading to babies born blind, deaf, or with severe heart abnormalities.

Mabogunje assured the minister of the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, noting that the measles-rubella vaccine has been used worldwide for over 50 years.

“It is credited with saving more than 94 million lives. I commend NAFDAC’s stringent regulatory review and endorsement of the vaccine for safe use in Nigeria.

“I would urge the Ministry to lead a national communication effort to combat misinformation and build public trust.

“To reach the target of 95 per cent vaccination coverage, we need accurate, trusted, and consistent messaging delivered through the channels that everyday Nigerians rely on,” she said. (NAN)