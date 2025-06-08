FERMA vows sustained roads rehabilitation nationwide

.. Dedicates Champion Award to staff

By Innocent Anaba

Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Dr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, has promised that the agency will intensify it’s repair of federal roads across the country to make them motorable.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the agency through his renewed hope agenda, which he noted was the driving force behind the current momentum in road rehabilitation and infrastructure renewal across the country.

Agbasi, who spoke to select Journalists, after receiving the Champion Newspaper Award as the Public Servant of the year 2024, weekend, in Lagos, said President Tinubu’s strategic leadership and investment in road infrastructure have given FERMA the clarity, resources, and direction needed to transform Nigeria’s federal roads.

He said: “The President’s renewed hope agenda has redefined infrastructure delivery in this country.

“It is his bold vision that is enabling us to push forward with nationwide rehabilitation efforts. We’re not just maintaining roads, we’re restoring public confidence in our road network.”

Dedicating the award to the entire FERMA staff, Agbasi described the honour as a collective achievement and a tribute to the resilience and hard work of those working behind the scenes.

“This award is not actually mine, it belongs to every FERMA employee who works daily, under the sun and rain, to keep our roads safe and motorable.”

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained and proactive road maintenance, stressing that FERMA was gradually moving away from emergency interventions to a preventive maintenance regime.

“Our mandate is clear: to maintain all federal roads and ensure they are consistently in serviceable condition. We are now adopting preventive measures, anticipating road failure and acting before it occurs. That’s the new direction, and it’s already yielding results,” he said.

Having recently overseen a series of road rehabilitation projects in Lagos and other parts of the country, Agbasi emphasized that the work was far from over.

“We have ongoing projects in all 36 states. Until every federal road is in good condition, we won’t rest.”

He further expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure.

“The President has set the compass, we’re following through with action. We owe him not just gratitude, but results and that’s what we are delivering,” he added.

FERMA, under Agbasi’s leadership, has gained widespread commendation for its renewed efficiency, timely interventions, and strategic project delivery earning him the reputation of being a “round peg in a round hole.”

With ongoing projects and a vision anchored on Tinubu’s renewed hope framework, FERMA is poised to keep improving the road experience for millions of Nigerians across the country.