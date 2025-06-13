Fela’s ‘Zombie’ makes history as first Nigerian album inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Fela

Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has made history posthumously as his iconic 1976 album Zombie has been inducted into the 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame.

This is the first Nigerian album ever to receive the prestigious honour.

The announcement was made by the Recording Academy as part of this year’s Hall of Fame selections. Unlike typical Grammy Awards, the Hall of Fame recognises recordings that are at least 25 years old and possess “lasting qualitative or historical significance.”

In its official statement, the Academy praised Zombie “for its fearless critique of oppression, cultural impact, and enduring relevance to political resistance and African musical heritage.”

Originally released in Nigeria by Coconut Records and later in the UK by Creole Records in 1977, Zombie is one of Fela’s most provocative albums. With tracks like Zombie, Mister Follow Follow, Observation Is No Crime, and Mistake (recorded live at the Berlin Jazz Festival in 1978), the album satirised Nigeria’s military by comparing soldiers to brainwashed “zombies” who blindly obey orders.

The record’s scathing commentary struck a national nerve. Its popularity drew the ire of Nigeria’s ruling military regime and culminated in a violent, state-backed raid on Fela’s Lagos commune, the Kalakuta Republic, in 1977.

During the brutal attack, Fela was badly beaten, his studio was destroyed and master tapes were lost. His mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti—a prominent activist—was thrown from a window and later died from her injuries. The assault, condemned globally by human rights groups, only amplified Fela’s legacy as a fearless voice against oppression.

Reacting to the announcement, Fela’s eldest son and Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, shared the family’s pride on X (formerly Twitter): “Our father’s legacy lives on. We are honoured to accept this Grammy Hall of Fame award on behalf of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. His music continues to inspire & unite people across the world #Grammy.”

Zombie now takes its place in the Grammy Hall of Fame alongside historic recordings from the likes of Michael Jackson, Jay-Z, Santana, and Cat Stevens.