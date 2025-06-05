Federal High Court to begin annual vacation, July 28

The Federal High Court will begin its 2025 annual vacation from July 28 to Sept. 16.

A statement from the court’s Director of Information, Mrs Catherine Oby Christopher, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said that the court would resume sitting on Sept. 17.

According to Christopher, during the vacation period, the core divisions of the court, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, will remain functional for cases of extreme urgency.

“Consequently, the litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the above-listed courts located nearest to them,” she said.

The director of information also listed the judges that would work during the period of the vacation to include: Abuja: Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice M. S. Liman

“Lagos: Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu and Justice Musa Kakaki”.

“Port Harcourt: Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A. T. Mohammed”.

She further said that the vacation was by virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4(d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

The statement also said that the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, wished his fellow lordships a pleasant vacation in advance. (NAN)