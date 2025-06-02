Janet Odeleke.

By Bayo Wahab

Janet Odeleke, a young Nigerian who left the country in December 2022, said she decided to emigrate to the United Kingdom, UK, because she could not stand the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Odeleke, who worked as a graphic designer for a digital media company before leaving Nigeria, said she could not endure a situation in which the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would win the election.

Speaking about her japa decision in an interview with Vanguard, the creative designer said the quality of life in Nigeria and the fear of the incoming administration worsening the situation of the country, prompted her to make up her mind.

“There were two factors actually. But the election was the first. I just couldn’t bear to stay in that country if Tinubu was going to win. The second one was the quality of life. I just felt like the quality of life was not up to it,” she said.

“I was working and making good money. At least, compared to a lot of people. And the quality of life was just not there. I would leave really early in the morning and get back home late. I didn’t want to raise my family in that environment.”

Adeleke added that the state of the Nigerian education system reinforced her decision to leave Nigeria.

“I really wanted to get my Master’s degree, and I definitely didn’t want to it in Nigeria because the education system is just terrible. So, I just said let me just move.”

Although it took her four months to get a job in England, after completing her Master’s degree in Digital Media and Communications at Teesside University in Middlesbrough, North East England, Odeleke relocated to Scotland with her husband and now works with a tax organisation.

Vanguard News