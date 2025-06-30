FCT teachers strike: Education Minister tasks feuding parties on dialogue

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke



The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has called on warring parties in the issues that led to the ongoing primary school teachers strike in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to dialogue with a view to resolving the contending issues.

He particularly tasked parties to act in good faith and prioritize dialogue, transparency and shared responsibility, noting that the integrity of Nigeria’s basic education must be safeguarded against avoidable disruptions.

In a statement on Monday, through the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations,

The statement reads in full: “The Federal Ministry of Education has reviewed with concern the communiqué issued by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, following its Emergency State Wing Standing Committee (SWSC) meeting held on March 22, 2025, in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, acknowledges the concerns raised by the Union regarding the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage for primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Ministry deeply values the unwavering commitment of Nigerian teachers, who remain the backbone of our foundational education system.

“While the administration of LEA Primary Schools in the FCT falls under the purview of the six Area Councils and their respective Local Education Authorities (LEAs), the Federal Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to the welfare, dignity, and professional development of teachers at all levels.

“The Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON, the Honourable Minister of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and other key agencies will continue to engage on this matter and encourage the Area Council Chairmen to do the same, with a view to settling the issue amicably.

“In line with the principles of cooperative governance and shared responsibility, the ministry will sustain its mediation efforts among stakeholders to foster constructive dialogue and prevent any disruption to children’s education arising from unresolved administrative challenges.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the ministry is leading far-reaching reforms in basic education—covering infrastructure, digital learning, curriculum modernization, and teacher development. These national gains must be complemented by fairness, equity, and responsiveness to the needs of educators.

“The Ministry, therefore, calls on all parties—Unions, Area Councils, and Education Administrators—to act in good faith and prioritize dialogue, transparency, and shared responsibility. The integrity of Nigeria’s basic education must be safeguarded against avoidable disruptions.”

Vanguard News