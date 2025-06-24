FCT Police foil robbery attempt in Apo Resettlement, rescue 3

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command on Monday, at approximately 10.30 pm, foiled a robbery attempt in the Zone E Extension area of Apo Resettlement, Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said: ‘Following a distress call received from a commercial motorcycle rider in Apo Resettlement, reporting heavy gunfire in the area, the Divisional Police Officer of Apo Division, CSP Uchenna Igwebuike, immediately mobilised his Ambush and Surveillance Teams to the scene.

“The attackers engaged the police team in a fierce gun battle.

“In a swift tactical response, a reinforcement team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Isyaku Sharu, arrived at the scene.

“The operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the assailants to flee into the surrounding hills.

“A joint manhunt operation involving Police operatives and local vigilantes is currently ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“During the operation, three persons were rescued with varying degrees of injuries inflicted by the attackers.

“A light green Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA 620 AU, belonging to one of the victims, was recovered at the scene.

“All injured persons were immediately evacuated to Sahad Hospital, Apo Resettlement, for emergency medical care.

“Sadly, one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“His remains have been deposited in the hospital morgue.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assures residents that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property across the Territory.

“The CP also appeals to members of the public, especially residents of communities around Apo Resettlement and its environs, to report anyone seen with gunshot wounds or suspicious injuries to the nearest police station or via any of the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913 or 08028940883.

‘He urged the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and continue supporting the Police in their fight against crime and criminality.”