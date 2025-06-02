FCT CP Ajao orders security beef-up ahead of Sallah, June 12 anniversary, IGP awards night

…Holds Strategic Meeting with Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Heads

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – In preparation for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebrations, the June 12 Democracy Day commemoration, and the Inspector General of Police’s Honours and Award Night, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, on Monday convened a high-level strategic security meeting.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours, brought together all six Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and heads of Tactical Teams under the FCT Command to review operational plans and reinforce professionalism during the period of increased social and ceremonial activities.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the focus of the meeting was to enhance security across the Federal Capital Territory, ensure robust visibility policing, and prepare for the influx of Very Senior Police Officers and dignitaries attending the IGP’s event.

Key Directives from CP Ajao: Enhanced security presence at strategic entry and exit points into the FCT.

Deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams to sweep worship and recreational centers in anticipation of large gatherings.

Sustained intelligence-led raids on identified black spots associated with illicit drug activity—these must be carried out professionally and without abuse.

Zero tolerance for extortion: Officers are expected to be disciplined, courteous, and smartly dressed.

Officers are strictly prohibited from interfering in civil disputes, especially those related to land matters.

Searches of mobile phones without proper legal authority are not allowed.

Bail remains free: Any officer caught soliciting money for bail will face disciplinary measures.

DPOs are to supervise their personnel closely and ensure full accountability.

Officers must be approachable, camera-friendly, and uphold the public image of the Force.

Rapid response to distress calls, with a command-wide response target of under 10 minutes.

Crackdown on vehicles with fake or fraudulently obtained diplomatic number plates.

DPOs are to initiate youth engagement programs and strengthen community policing efforts through active collaboration with local communities.

CP Ajao reaffirmed the FCT Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, peace, and well-being of all residents and visitors in the Territory. He urged the public to remain law-abiding and continue to support the police in securing the FCT.