FCT Council Polls: Don’t waste your money, Wike counsels opposition candidates

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, took stock of the various infrastructural interventions made by President Bola Tinubu in the territory in the last two years, wondering what the opposition would predicate their campaigns on ahead of the February 21, 2026 FCT Area Council Polls.

Urging opposition candidates not to waste their resources prosecuting an election they already lost, Wike said the exercise will be a referendum on the achievements of the Tinubu administration and those of his opponents.

He said those who are with the president would be running based on their records, and advised that no one should accuse the government of rigging the polls when the results do not go their way, saying with the projects on the ground, it is obvious that the election has already been won and lost.

The minister spoke when President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, commissioned the newly completed 16-kilometre right-hand service carriageway of the Inner Northern Expressway INEX from Ring Road 3 to the Outer Northern Expressway ONEX (Murtala Muhammed Way), also known as the Idu – Zuba road.

He said; “We will continue to do the best under the Renewed Hope agenda for the interest of our country, for the interest of Abuja

“I don’t know, those who want to run elections in the Area Councils, I don’t know what they will preach to the people, but those who are with us, they have the opportunity to tell the people what we have done.

“So, let people not waste their money. The result is known by what we have shown, so that not when you fail, you would not say you were rigged. No, look at the rigging here now. The projects are the rigging. When you provide what the people want, everything is gone.

“So, those of you who are my friends, I don’t know where you are running. But my friends, we will come out and tell the people, look at the roads, look at the bus terminals, look at the schools. All these works coming now, where are they coming from?”

He lamented that the contract for the road was awarded in 2014 but that nothing tangible was done about it, a development that led to further increase in the cost of execution.

Commissioning the road, Senator Barau said it is a critical piece of the FCT master plan, designed to ease traffic congestion, enhance connectivity and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents and businesses in the city.

“I commend the FCT administration led by the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his vision, commitment to quality and timely execution. You have contributed to something larger than the roadway. You have contributed to the future of our capital.

“This vital carriageway we commissioned today is not just a road. It is a symbol of progress and a reflection of our administration’s Rehabilitation Agenda. An agenda committed to building infrastructure that serves the people, unlocks economic potential and supports sustainable development.

“As traffic volume increases in the FCT and across the satellite towns, it has become imperative for cthe ontinuous expansion and maintenance of critical routes.

“This road will not only decongest key junctions, but also facilitate safer, faster movement within Abuja’s transportation corridors. It will open more opportunities for businesses, housing and investments in the adjoining districts.

“It is quite apt to say that projects like these are a testament to what we can achieve when planning, execution and leadership align with purpose.

“We are determined to replicate these in every part of the country with roads, bridges, railways and more, ensuring that no region is left behind”, he stated.

In her remarks, Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noted that the project was another testimony to President Tinubu’s resolve to deliver impactful and pro-people governance.

While describing Wike as a dependable captain of the FCT team, she said the project would no doubt ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity, boost commerce, and improve the daily lives of thousands.