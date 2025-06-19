FCCPC seals France, Belgium, Italy visa centres over investigation obstruction, unfair practices

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raided the Abuja office of Contact Tele-performance Company (TLC), a visa support outfit, and sealed the premises following alleged consumer rights violations as well as assault on security officers by agents of the centre.

The Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, who led the enforcement team to the business premises, explained that the commission was left with no option but to seal the business premises as a result of these infractions.

She also alleged that FCCPC enforcement agents were assaulted by persons acting on the company’s behalf.

Adeyinka further explained that the investigation into TLS—a private company offering visa support services to Nigerians—began in March 2025, following complaints from consumers over the non-provision of services they had paid for.

On March 25, the FCCPC served TLS a letter in line with its normal complaint resolution process. Instead of addressing the complaint, their officers assaulted FCCPC operatives carrying out their lawful duty of enforcing consumer rights.

She further noted that the situation took a turn for the worse when TLS officials not only refused to collect a letter of summons to appear before the Commission, but also assaulted police officers who were providing lawful security for FCCPC operations.

The FCCPC officer further said, “In line with Section 18(1)(f) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Tunji Bello directed the sealing of the premises.”

She emphasized that the Commission had reasonable grounds to believe that certain services rendered by TLS were “inimical to consumer welfare,” and as such, its operations were suspended pending further investigation.

According to her, senior officers of TLS, including the country manager and centre manager, have been summoned to appear before the Commission on or before 2:00 pm on Friday, June 20, 2025, to explain their conduct and defend the company’s actions.

Adeyinka cautioned the management of the company against refusing to honour the latest summons, noting that dire consequences await those who choose to do so.

She said, “Section 33(3) of the FCCPC Act stipulates that failure to comply with a summons, without sufficient cause, is an offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to ₦20m, or both.”

“Section 33(4) goes further to state that any person who willfully obstructs or interrupts proceedings of the Commission is liable to the same penalties. TLS’s actions clearly fall under these violations.”

She reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to protecting consumers within the confines of the Act establishing it.

In response to a question about the nature of the original complaint, Adeyinka explained that it involved “non-provision of paid visa processing services” by TLS, a core issue affecting many Nigerians who rely on such centres for travel documentation.

The FCCPC urged affected consumers to come forward with evidence of service failure as investigations continue.

She said the sealing of TLS’s office serves as a stern warning to service providers across the country that the Commission will not hesitate to act decisively in defence of consumer rights.