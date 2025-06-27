Father of minor raped by Ondo traditional head, demands justice

— l was raped continuously by suspect, one other person — Victim

— Suspect tried to bribe me, but I refused – Father of victim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The father of the 12-year old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped by a traditional head, Chief Adeniyi Ifedayo, in Laagba community, Ondo East Council Area of Ondo State, Mr. Ajayi Fulani, has asked the state government and security agencies to ensure justice prevail.

Ajayi, who spoke weekend, recounted how his daughter was allegedly abducted and defiled by the suspect now in police custody.

According to him, “The Baale kidnapped my daughter and kept her in his house in the community where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“I’m not always at home because of the nature of my job as a security guard. I noticed her absence from home on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and I began searching for her immediately.

“For almost a month, I searched everywhere. Eventually, her sister received a call from Yemisi, saying she was in Akure.

” She began looking for her and found her beside the Cathedral Church, in Akure, where she was dropped off by her abductors”

Ajayi said the family took her to the police Command in Akure to report the incident, and were directed to seek medical treatment in the hospital.

“She was first taken to the General Hospital in Ondo but was referred to the Mother and Child Hospital at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, where she was admitted and treated for six days.

“When I spoke to my daughter, she confirmed that the Baale had sexual intercourse with her.

“I called the Baale, and he pleaded with me to calm down, saying the matter would be resolved.

” He even offered to repay all medical expenses incurred, but I refused and told him that I would seek justice.

“We are appealing to the Ondo State Government and the state Commissioner of Police to investigate this matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrator to book. All our family wants is justice.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, said, “Ifeoma came to call me and took me to her house. I stayed there till Sunday without my parents knowing. Then the Baale came, took me to a room, and locked me inside.

“That night, he had sex with me and left. Ifeoma later came into the room to stay with me. During the two weeks I was locked up, the Baale had sex with me three times.

“When tension began to rise in the community about my whereabouts, Ifeoma came with a motorcyclist one night and took me to an unknown location in Ondo, where a man had sex with me five times. I couldn’t recognise him in the dark.

“The next morning, the Baale and Ifeoma took me in a car to Akure and dropped me at the Cathedral Church area. That was when I called my sister.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has condemned the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl by the traditional head of the community.

In a statement issued by its chairperson, Tola Gbadamosi and Secretary, Oluwatosin Ighoteguono, urged the Ondo State Government and security agencies to ensure the suspect faces the full weight of the law.

The association, demanded transparency and accountability in the investigation and prosecution of the case, and stands with the victim and her family, urging them to cooperate fully with the authorities.

It also called on parents, guardians, and communities to be vigilant in protecting children from abuse and exploitation.

They emphasized the need for the government to strengthen laws and policies that safeguard children’s rights and hold perpetrators accountable.