Family petitions Delta govt, threatens legal action against Sterling Oil over alleged lake pollution

Leaders and members of the Alanza family from the Umu Ugbome community in Okpai Oluchi, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have threatened legal action against Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) over alleged pollution of their Isienyi fishing lake.

In a letter dated May 22, 2025, addressed to the Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas, and signed by Okwuezulu Clifford and Okwuezulu Obi, the family accused SEEPCO of negligence.

According to them, a tanker carrying diesel to the company’s Rig 11 OKW-J location, overturned beside the lake and allegedly discharged its contents into the water.

The alleged pollution, which reportedly affected a stretch of the lake approximately three kilometres long, has allegedly caused significant environmental damage.

According to the letter, the family relies heavily on fishing and farming for their livelihood and the alleged pollution has devastated local aquatic life, poisoned their water source, and endangered their economic well-being.

The family disclosed that they have made multiple efforts through letters, visits, and peaceful protests at SEEPCO’s premises, seeking a resolution in the form of compensation and cleanup of the lake, stressing that their attempts have been ignored.

The Alanzas, however, called for urgent intervention by the State Commissioner for Oil and Gas and the formation of a panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and provide justice, warning that if no action is taken to address their demands, they would be forced to resort to other means to draw the company’s attention.

When contacted for comment, Barr. Emmanuel Ajang, the Community Relations Manager of SEEPCO, confirmed the incident but clarified that his company was not directly responsible for the alleged pollution.

He explained that the tanker involved was operated by a contractor hired by SEEPCO to supply fuel and assured the family and the public that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.