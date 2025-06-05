Fakers of Engine Oil at ASPMDA to forfeit shops, plazas

Rising from an emergency general meeting held Wednesday at its hall in Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, leading motor parts trading group in Africa, the Auto Spare Parts & Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) has passed a resolution that going forward, any member found dealing on adulterated engine oil or any spare parts shall forfeit his shops, buildings or plazas.

This was the fall out of a recent massive raids carried out by the Department of State Security (DSS) in the market where several fake engine oil brands were impounded and their owners arrested.

Speaking at the emergency meeting, the President of ASPMDA, Hon. Ngozi Emechebe decried what he and all his Executive and BoT members passed through at the Office of the DSS following the raid on fake oil dealers in the market. Accordingly, the members in one accord resolved that anyone caught dealing on any form of adulteration including engine oil and other auto spare parts shall forfeit his shops and be exited from the association.

According to Emechebe, “While we are going to rejig our security and surveillance team with training and modern technology to track offenders, we humbly assure the general public that ASPMDA remains the center of quality auto spare parts and the largest in West and sub-Saharan Africa.

“Aside taking over the shops of products adulterators, we shall hand them over to the Police for prosecution and further make sure they never come back to this market to do any kind of business in their life.

Adding his voice, former ASPMDA President and current chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Dr. Daniel Offorkansi decried the sudden return of adulterators in the market, saying “All hands must be on deck to stamp out enemies of the progress of ASPMDA which is globally known for dealing in high quality auto spare parts.