Fake procurement jobs: UNILAG raises alarm over impersonation of VC

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS —THE management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, raised the alarm over the activities of some people claiming to have procurement contracts with the institution and also claiming to be working for the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

The university, in a statement by its Head of Communication Unit, Alhaja Alaga Ibraheem, said the fraudsters have been contacting individuals using social media and making claims that were false.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nigeria has received reports of individuals impersonating our Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, in a procurement scam. Reports indicate that these fraudsters have contacted individuals via social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, X and WhatsApp), falsely claiming to be the Vice-Chancellor and attempting to orchestrate sham procurement processes for laptops/computers, with fabricated requirements for secrecy, upfront payments and improper financial arrangements.

“These individuals went as far as proposing an illegal 60/40 profit-sharing scheme and directing communications to private email addresses rather than official UNILAG domains.

“Let it be unequivocally clear: The University of Lagos conducts all procurement activities through transparent, competitive processes in full compliance with Nigerian Procurement Laws.

“At no time would any legitimate representative of UNILAG, least of all the Vice-Chancellor, request upfront payments, propose kickback arrangements, or conduct official business through personal email accounts or social media platforms. Any such communication should be considered fraudulent and reported immediately.”

“We have already taken swift action by escalating this matter to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. The University is cooperating fully with investigators to identify and prosecute those responsible for this criminal impersonation.

“To protect yourself and our institution, we urge all members of the public to exercise extreme caution. Official UNILAG communications will always come through verifiable institutional channels.”