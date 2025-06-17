NAFDAC launches new initiatives to combat fake drugs

NAFDAC boss, Prof. Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinnaa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Tuesday, intensified its fight against substandard and falsified, SF, medical products as it introduced three initiatives.

The initiatives are NAFDAC Greenbook, the Pharmaceutical Products Traceability Regulation 2024, and the Paediatric Regulation 2024 to stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at a two-day sensitisation workshop in the North-West Zone, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, highlighted the devastating impact of fake drugs in Nigeria.

Represented by Fraden Bitrus, Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance, Professor Adeyeye described it as “the worst inhumanity of man to fellow men”.

The workshop aimed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and tools to combat SF products using innovative technologies.

NAFDAC Greenbook

Speaking on the initiatives, Adeyeye explained that the Greenbook is a digital resource designed to verify the authenticity of medical products.

“Consumers can search for products by name, brand, or registration number to confirm their authenticity,” Bitrus explained.

This tool, he noted, ensures transparency and enables consumers to identify and avoid fake or substandard products.

“The NAFDAC Greenbook is an online resource for identifying a product’s source. Enter the product name, brand name, or registration number to search for information about its registration status.

Verification of Authenticity

If the product is listed in the Greenbook, it signifies that it has been registered by NAFDAC and is considered authentic.

Consumer Protection

The Greenbook serves as a tool to help consumers identify and avoid potentially fake or substandard products.”

Describing the traceability initiative as a milestone, Adeyeye revealed that Nigeria is the first country in Africa and the second globally to adopt the technology.

The regulation mandates that all drugs and related products in Nigeria must carry unique identifiers for seamless tracking across the supply chain.

“This technology allows stakeholders to detect and reject substandard products at entry points. It proved effective during the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, enabling the recall of defective batches within 24 hours,” she said.

The Paediatric Regulation 2024 addresses the unique healthcare needs of children.

“This regulation complements existing guidelines to ensure that children receive safe, effective, and high-quality medical products,” she stated.

Adeyeye urged stakeholders to embrace the technologies, adding, “Together, we can ensure that Nigerians access only safe, quality, and effective medical products.”

She said the first workshop was a call to action for regulatory synergy and public engagement in combating fake drugs and safeguarding public health.

Participants at the workshop attended representatives from key health organisations and regulatory bodies pledged their support for NAFDAC’s efforts.

Speaking through his representative, the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Ibrahim Babashiu Ahmed commended the initiatives, urging participants to implement the training to enhance patient safety.

“We will work together to ensure that these regulations translate into better health outcomes for Nigerians,” Ahmed said.

The President of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, Prof. Ekanem Ekure, praised NAFDAC for prioritising children’s healthcare. “We call on all stakeholders to support NAFDAC in this laudable effort to protect our future generation,” he said.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) also pledged collaboration with NAFDAC to eradicate hazardous products.

“We will intensify enforcement and ensure that violators are brought to justice,” said its General Manager.

