Facebook tops list of animal cruelty content hosts — Report

By Peace Ezenwamma

Facebook hosts the majority of online animal cruelty content, a new report by the Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC) has revealed.

The report shows that 87.5 percent of the 80,972 abuse-related links reported in 2024 were found on Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta.

Animal welfare groups are calling on tech companies to take stronger action.

“We cannot ignore cruelty or abuse,” said Tricia Croasdell, the CEO of World Animal Protection, urging platforms to improve their policies and enforcement.

Monkey hatred was the most common abuse theme on Facebook, while Instagram showed many cases of wild animals kept as pets.

Of 2,050 links analysed, only 36.3 percent were taken down, despite Meta’s policies.

Endangered species such as orangutans, chimpanzees, and cheetahs were featured in several posts. Primates, dogs, and cats were the most frequently abused animals.

With countries like the UK, EU, and Taiwan tightening online safety laws, SMACC is demanding that platforms act faster to remove harmful content and work with experts to stop the spread of abuse.

The report coincides with Report It! Week, urging the public to speak up against animal cruelty online.