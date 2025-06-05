FAAN, Plateau govt partner to end N3.5trn annual food waste

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Plateau State government have partnered to build a food cargo hub at Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said this development would address N3.5 trillion worth of food that perishes annually in Nigeria.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos, Kuku also said with the partnership, the state government would provide financial muscle for facility upgrades, while FAAN would deliver professional expertise, guidance and security.

She said: “Plateau State isn’t just another dot on Nigeria’s map – it is a testament to nature’s generosity. Picture breathtaking landscapes where temperate climates nurture crops year-round. Imagine fertile soils that have, for generations, sustained families and fed our nation. This is more than land; it’s our heritage, our promise, our future.

“For years, we have watched farmers toil, producing world-class potatoes, maize, vegetables, and fruits, only to see their hard work wither away due to limited market access. We have witnessed countless meetings, endured broken promises, and faced skeptics who said this day would never come. It is a blueprint for the kind of collaboration that will drive Nigeria toward President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a one trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

On his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang lamented that despite the country’s rich agricultural resources, global markets hunger for produce while Nigerian farmers struggle to access markets.

Mutfwang, however, said the initiative marked a historic turning point in Nigerian agricultural exports.

According to him, “Plateau farmers have toiled, producing world-class potatoes, maize, vegetables, and fruits, only to see their hard work wither away due to limited market access. The partnership is a declaration of economic independence for farmers and a step towards making Nigeria’s agricultural promise a reality. We are not just upgrading an airport – we are upgrading dreams.”