FAAC Shares N1.7 trillion to FG, States, and LGs

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total sum of N1.659 trillion to the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Councils for May 2025.

According to a statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr. Bawa Mokwa, the revenue was shared during the June 2025 FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

A gross revenue of N2.942 trillion was recorded for May. From this, N111.908 billion was deducted for the cost of collection, while N1.171 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, and refunds, leaving N1.659 trillion as distributable revenue.

The total distributable revenue included:

Statutory revenue: N863.895 billion

Value Added Tax (VAT): N691.714 billion

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL): N27.667 billion

Exchange Difference revenue: N76.614 billion

The gross statutory revenue for May stood at N2.094 trillion, slightly higher than April’s N2.084 trillion, showing an increase of N10.023 billion. VAT collections also improved, rising from N642.265 billion in April to N742.820 billion in May—an increase of N100.555 billion.

Revenue Distribution Breakdown:

Federal Government: N538.004 billion

State Governments: N577.841 billion

Local Government Councils: N419.968 billion

Oil Producing States (13% derivation): N124.076 billion

From the N863.895 billion statutory revenue:

Federal Government: N393.518 billion

States: N199.598 billion

LGAs: N153.881 billion

Oil-producing states (13% derivation): N116.898 billion

From the N691.714 billion VAT revenue:

Federal Government: N103.757 billion

States: N345.857 billion

LGAs: N242.100 billion

From the N27.667 billion EMTL:

Federal Government: N4.150 billion

States: N13.833 billion

LGAs: N9.683 billion

From the N76.614 billion Exchange Difference revenue:

Federal Government: N36.579 billion

States: N18.553 billion

LGAs: N14.304 billion

Oil-producing states (13% derivation): N7.178 billion

FAAC assured that the monthly allocations are in line with efforts to ensure equitable distribution of revenue to all tiers of government for effective service delivery across the nation.