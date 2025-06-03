Extra: Bauchi man to present Sallah ram to Tinubu in Lagos

By Charly Agwam

Khamis Musa Darazo, a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu from Bauchi State, is set to present a Sallah ram to the President in Lagos on Thursday as a token of appreciation for the approval of the Kolmani Oil License.

Speaking to Vanguard on Tuesday, Darazo explained that after an unsuccessful attempt to deliver the ram through the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Bauchi, he consulted with elders who advised him to take the gift directly to the President’s home state.

“I initially tried to send a Sallah ram to President Tinubu in appreciation for the approval of the Kolmani Oil License through the APC, but I was denied access,” he said. “After consulting with some elders, I’ve decided to take the ram to Lagos, where the President is expected to celebrate Sallah. I just want to say thank you.”

The Kolmani Oil License covers a multibillion-dollar oil exploration project located between Bauchi and Gombe states. The project is expected to significantly boost economic growth and generate employment opportunities across Northern Nigeria. Darazo believes the initiative will have a transformative impact on the region’s economy and is eager to express his gratitude.

This is not the first time Khamis has publicly demonstrated his admiration for President Tinubu. During the President’s campaign, he reportedly sacrificed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance to support the movement. He also named his daughter after Tinubu’s late mother, underscoring his deep respect for the President and his family.