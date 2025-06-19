Excitement as bill for Second State university nears passage in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Joy and anticipation swept across Taraba State on Thursday as the proposed bill to establish the University of Tropical Agriculture and Climate Action on the Mambilla Plateau made significant legislative progress during a public hearing at the State Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by lawmakers representing Mbamnga, Nguroje, and Gembu state constituencies—Hon. Abel Peter Diah, Hon. Nelson Len, and Hon. Abdul-Aziz Titong—has successfully scaled its second reading in the Taraba State House of Assembly.

If enacted, the new university will be located in Gembu, the administrative headquarters of Sardauna Local Government Area, and will serve as a centre for agricultural research, innovation, and climate adaptation in the region.

Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Gebon Kataps, a native of the old Mambilla Province, hailed the legislative initiative as a historic breakthrough for the people of the area.

“The yearnings of the people of the old Mambilla Province are gradually becoming a reality,” he said. “We commend the sponsors of this bill for their vision. This university will not only help address food security challenges but also create jobs, empower youths, and stimulate the local economy.”

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. John Bonzena, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the bill to ensure its passage, stating that the initiative aligns with the state’s development goals.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Hon. Abel Peter Diah expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support the bill has received so far, emphasizing that the proposed university represents hope for the future of education, research, and climate resilience in Taraba.

“For us, this is more than legislation—it’s a fulfillment of a generational dream,” Diah said. “This institution will benefit all of Taraba, not just the Sardauna area. It will be a beacon for agricultural transformation and climate change mitigation.”

If passed into law, this would mark Taraba’s second state-owned university, enhancing access to higher education and research, especially for underserved highland communities on the Mambilla Plateau.