Ex-NNPCL CFO denies arrest in $7.2bn fraud probe

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Alhaji Umar Ajiya Isa, has denied reports of his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Isa clarified that he voluntarily submitted himself to the EFCC for questioning and was never detained.

The allegations, which surfaced on Monday, claimed Isa was arrested in connection with a $7.2 billion fraud linked to transactions at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

However, Isa refuted these claims, emphasising his cooperation with the EFCC and his commitment to upholding his integrity.

“Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion concerning any refinery fraud. I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC, and thereafter, I went home. To see in the media stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate,” Isa stated.

The former NNPCL CFO further defended his record, stating that he left the company with his reputation intact and had never been accused of fraud during his tenure.

“I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation,” he added.

Isa also expressed his readiness to cooperate with the EFCC whenever required, asserting his presence in the country and willingness to appear before the commission.

“I am in this country, and any day and anytime the EFCC requests me to appear before them, I will be present,” he affirmed.