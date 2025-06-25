Ex-Kwara gov Cornelius Adebayo dies at 84

Former Governor of Kwara State and ex-Minister of Communications, Cornelius Adebayo, has passed away at the age of 84.

Adebayo, a respected statesman and seasoned administrator, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Born on February 24, 1941, in Igbaja, now within Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, he was widely known for his service to both the state and the nation.

He entered national politics in 1979, when he was elected Senator under the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). In 1983, he became Governor of Kwara State, though his tenure was cut short by the military coup that same year. Years later, he served as Minister of Communications during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s civilian administration.

In a condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed deep sorrow over the elder statesman’s death.

Describing Adebayo as an administrator par excellence, the Emir noted that the former governor made significant contributions to the development of Kwara during his brief time in office.

The statement, issued by the Emir’s Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, extended sympathies to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the people of Kwara State, Adebayo’s family and his political associates.

The Emir offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul and asked God to grant his family the strength to bear the loss.