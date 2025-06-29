Euro U-21: List of award winners as England emerge champions

The 2025 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship came to a dramatic close on Saturday night in Slovakia, as England defeated Germany 3-2 after extra time to retain their title.

Lee Carsley’s side looked on course for a comfortable win after first-half goals from Harvey Elliott and Omari Hutchinson gave them a 2-0 lead at the Tehelné Pole Stadium.

However, Germany mounted a spirited comeback with second-half goals from Nelson Weiper and Paul Nebel, sending the match into extra time with the score locked at 2-2.

In the additional period, Jonathan Rowe emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal that sealed England’s back-to-back championship victory.

Following the final whistle, England captain James McAtee was named Player of the Match for his influential display. The Manchester City midfielder was selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer Group for his commanding presence and leadership throughout the game.

Harvey Elliott’s standout performances throughout the tournament also earned him the prestigious Player of the Tournament award. The Liverpool forward scored five goals and played a crucial role in England’s successful title defense.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Nick Woltemade finished as the Top Scorer of the competition, having netted six goals.

Euro U-21 Awards Summary:

Player of the Match (Final): James McAtee (England, Manchester City)

James McAtee (England, Manchester City) Player of the Tournament: Harvey Elliott (England, Liverpool) – 5 goals

Harvey Elliott (England, Liverpool) – 5 goals Top Scorer: Nick Woltemade (Germany) – 6 goals

Vanguard News