Ethiopia, Turkey deny owing ground rent in Abuja, pledge cooperation

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has denied any knowledge of outstanding ground rent obligations in Abuja, following recent media reports naming several diplomatic missions as debtors.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ambassador Legesse Geremew Haile, Head of Mission, stated: “The Embassy possesses no knowledge of any outstanding ground rent issues pertaining to its designated premises to date. Furthermore, we can confirm that no request for payment regarding ground rent has ever been formally communicated to this Embassy.”

The statement was in response to a list recently released by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), which named embassies and high commissions alleged to owe ground rent for properties located within the nation’s capital.

Ambassador Haile reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to observing Nigerian laws and international diplomatic standards:

“The Embassy reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding all applicable laws and regulations of the host country in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. We stand ready to extend our full cooperation to the relevant authorities should any clarification or further information be deemed necessary.”

Similarly, an official from the Turkish Embassy told Vanguard that they had not received formal notification of any debt.

“We have not received a formal notification about the debt. We regularly make our payments on time and will check if we are on the list due to a bureaucratic mistake or misunderstanding. If so, we will resolve the issue promptly.”

Both embassies emphasized their willingness to cooperate with Nigerian authorities to ensure any discrepancies are promptly addressed.