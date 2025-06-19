Ereyitomi felicitates Oborevwori at 62

Gov. Oborevwori

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi, has extended his felicitations to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, on the auspicious occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Ereyitomi, in his congratulatory message, hailed the accomplishments of Governor Oborevwori, commending his rise in politics and his leadership in the 6th and 7th Assemblies as phenomenal and impressive, which earned him the governorship of Delta.

He expressed confidence that the Governor will utilize his considerable experience to foster the development and well-being of the State by judiciously managing its human and capital resources with his M.O.R.E. agenda programme.

The Warri Federal lawmaker conveyed his unwavering support and commitment of the federal constituency to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to succeed in his development strides across all parts of Delta State, visibly seen by all.

Ereyitomi prayed God to sustain the vision of the governor in leading the state to prosperity as he marks his birthday with more grace.