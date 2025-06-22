Enugu: Police detain suspected firearm repairer, 6 others

The Police Command in Enugu State has detained a 39 -year-old suspected firearm repairer, and six others in a series of intelligence-led operations that led to the recovery of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The command’s s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the operations were part of the strategic, proactive crime-fighting measures put in place by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa.

According to Ndukwe, the operations, carried out between June 15 and June 21, led to the recovery of seven firearms, one expended cartridge, two live cartridges, and other incriminating exhibits.

“On June 21, operatives of the command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested one 25 years old suspect at 9th Mile.

“A cut-to-size double-barrelled gun with one expended cartridge was recovered from him.

“His arrest followed the confession of three earlier-arrested suspects all of whom admitted to being members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and disclosed they had used the weapon in various criminal acts.”

He said in a related operation on June 17, the squad also another arrested suspect, 22, based on the confession of the suspected firearm repairer who had been apprehended earlier in connection with armed robbery and cultism.

“The investigation led to the recovery of: a locally-made Beretta-like pistol, two double-barrelled pistols, one single-barrel pistol, a chamber of an English-made double-barrel gun, and a set of tools used for firearm repair.

” The firearm repairer reportedly confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, claiming responsibility for maintaining and repairing the firearms used in criminal activities.”

“Furthermore, between June 15 and 20, a joint team of SWAT and Octopus Tactical Squads raided identified black spots in Nkanu West and Enugu North Local Government Area.

“During the raids, another 39 year-old suspect was arrested with a locally-fabricated Beretta-like pistol.

“A cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges were also recovered from fleeing suspects who abandoned them while escaping.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the police spokesman added.