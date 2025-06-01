Enugu-bound traders’ bus hijacked in Benue, one woman shot, others abducted

By Chinedu Adonu

A fully loaded bus carrying traders from Orie Orba Market in Udenu LGA, Enugu State, was hijacked on Saturday evening around 7 p.m. by suspected Fulani herdsmen along the Owukpa–Orokam road in Ogbadibo LGA, Benue State.

The victims, mostly female passengers, were ambushed and abducted by gunmen.

Some women, including both young and adult, were taken away. One woman was shot and severely wounded but was left behind due to her bleeding and is now receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga.

As of Sunday morning, the kidnappers had not contacted any family members of the victims.

The leader of the Owukpa vigilante group confirmed the incident, adding that Local security forces are working to rescue the abducted women.

Vanguard News