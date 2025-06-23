Ensure release of abducted judge — Diri orders security commanders

Gov. Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed security commanders to ensure the safe and unharmed release of Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, a High Court Judge who was abducted by armed men on Saturday in Yenagoa.

Governor Diri gave the directive on Monday during his ongoing local government thank-you tour in Sagbama Local Government Area.

He condemned the abduction in strong terms and warned criminal elements and their sponsors to desist, declaring that there would be no hiding place for perpetrators of such crimes, especially with the state’s investment in security infrastructure, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“From the moment I was informed about the high-profile kidnap of a judge of the state high court, I summoned security commanders and gave them a directive to ensure the judge is released alive and in good health,” Diri said.

He revealed that the kidnappers were captured on CCTV, and investigations were ongoing to uncover their identities.

“Let me tell those involved or sponsoring such criminal acts — it is time to give up. You cannot terrorise and intimidate your own people. Government has invested so much in the security sector, and the installed CCTV cameras captured footage of the incident,” he added.