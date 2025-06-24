Energy transition needs well-structured policy framework to succeed, says Power Minister

Adebayo Adelabu

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has stated that for Africa’s energy transition plan to succeed it needs a well structured policy framework.

Adelabu who stated at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, South Africa reinforced Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s energy future through high-level engagements.

A statement by thr Ministry on Tuesday said the Minister participated in a closed-door Ministerial Roundtable where he shared Nigeria’s strategies for aligning policy, regulation and financing to drive efficiency and unlock investments in critical energy infrastructure.

The session brought together public and private sector leaders to accelerate project implementation and harmonize private sector capabilities with national energy priorities.

During a panel discussion on energy transition, Adelabu emphasized Nigeria’s pragmatic approach, stating that while committed to decarbonization, the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources remain vital for economic and energy security – a stance aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

He asserted that no transition agenda can succeed without a well-structured policy framework, highlighting Nigeria’s recently approved National Integrated Electricity Policy as a blueprint for harmonizing power generation, transmission and distribution, including gas-to-power and renewable expansion.

Adelabu outlined key investment priorities including grid modernization to enhance reliability, increased renewable energy integration, and decentralized energy solutions such as mini-grids and solar home systems.

“Nigeria is open for business across the entire energy spectrum – from hydrocarbons to clean energy,” Adelabu declared, sending a clear message to global investors.

The statement said the Minister also held strategic bilateral talks with key stakeholders, including South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, where both leaders agreed on the need for a stronger African voice in global energy forums like the G20.

They explored market reforms including Nigeria’s privatization experiences, grid expansion financing through public-private partnerships, and potential collaboration between regional power pools for a more integrated continental grid.