Energy stakeholders to dissect gas turbine infrastructure at Asset Management Confab

By Mariam Eko

Energy experts, industry leaders, engineers and policy makers are set to address the need and strategy to extend the life of gas turbine infrastructure, accelerate digital adoption, localize services and support Africa’s broader energy transition during the up-coming Asset Management Conference.

The Annual Gas Turbine Asset Management Conference 2025, an initiative of Thomassen Energy and PE Energy, is scheduled to last for 2 days from June 23rd – 24th, 2025 in Abuja, with the theme “Unleashing Value: Innovative Asset Strategies for a Resilient African Economy,”

In a statement, Chairman/GCEO Pana Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo stated: Tthe event will unite industry leaders, engineers, energy experts, and policymakers to shape a smarter, more sustainable energy future for Nigeria and Africa at large.

“We believe the future of Africa’s power lies not only in building new assets, but in unlocking the full value of the ones we already have. This conference is our collective call to action to upgrade, innovate, and to empower a continent ready to lead,”

Also in the statement, Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Thomassen Energy, Mr. Peter Stuttaford, said: “Asset management is no longer a back-office function; it is the frontline of Africa’s energy transformation. Together with our partners, PE Energy, we are here to drive solutions that extend turbine life, localize expertise, and power a future that is both sustainable and self-reliant”.

Speaking on what stakeholders should expect at the conference, Stuttaford said: “Panel and thought leadership sessions will explore how gas turbines are redefining the power landscape in Nigeria and across Africa”.

“There will also be a hands-on technical training for engineers, operators, and gas turbine professionals to equip them with practical skills in maintenance, technology upgrades, and future-ready operations through interactive sessions designed to close the knowledge gap.

“The strategic agenda for the event includes – localization of GT services in Africa; performance optimization and life extension; digital innovation and predictive maintenance; operational flexibility in a changing grid; relocation and rehabilitation of GT assets; field services, repairs, and maintenance; clean energy pathways for Africa amongst others.