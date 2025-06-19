Emirate withdraws traditional title from former Kano’s SSG

Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

By Bashir Bello

The Gaya Emirate Council in Kano State has withdrawn the traditional title of Wazirin Gaya from the former Secretary to the State government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, under former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The development could not be unconnected with Alhaji’s recent criticism of the Governor Abba Yusuf-led government for alleged excessive borrowing, which the state government had swiftly denied.

In a letter conveyed to the former titleholder, the Secretary to the Gaya Emirate Council, Alhaji Bello Halilu, stated that certain unavoidable circumstances necessitated the withdrawal.

Halilu further said the decision takes immediate effect.

“The Council deeply appreciates the contributions and commitment of Alhaji Usman Alhaji during his period of service as Wazirin Gaya.

“The Council expressed gratitude for his support of the traditional institution and his efforts to promote the cultural heritage of the Emirate.

“This action underscores the Emirate’s commitment to preserving the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of traditional titles in line with established customs and values.

“The general public is hereby informed and urged to take note of this development.”

Recall that Usman Alhaji, who doubles as the National President of APC Patriotic Volunteers, has challenged the Kano State government to give an account of how it spent the $6.6m external loan it borrowed.

Alhaji said available information at its disposal from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that the government had, between June –December 2023, taken an external loan to the tune of $6.6m.

He also scored the government low within two years under review while accusing it of being the largest recipient of ecological funds to the tune of over N5 billion to tackle ecological-related challenges in the state, but the funds were not utilized.

