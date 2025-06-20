Emir clears air on reports of Boko Haram invasion into Gwoza LGA

Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta

By Ndahi Marama

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta has refuted claims. He reports that armed Boko Haram terrorists have invaded Gwoza town and engaged with troops of North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai.’

Gwoza is about 135.8 km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital. It also shares a border with the Mandara Mountains of Cameroun and Sambisa forest, a Boko Haram hideout.

He clarified that though there were sounds of gunshots heard from afar or at the outskirts of Gwoza on Friday after Jummat Prayers, which forced many residents into panic and pandemonium, preliminary investigation with support from the Brigade Commander and troops discovered that there was no attack or invasion by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Royal Father revealed that unconfirmed reports indicated that during the panic, four people suspected to be Boko Haram members in black clothing sneaked into one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Gwoza town. Still, he insisted that such reports were also not substantiated.

The Traditional Ruler said that a curfew had been imposed on the town to avoid any fear or further panic to enable people to stay in their houses. At the same time, search operations are ongoing by troops to fish out any infiltration by terrorists, if any.

His words: ” Wallahi, I felt disappointed when I saw people running and chanting that Boko Haram has invaded Gwoza. As far as I am concerned, there is no Boko Haram invasion or attack in Gwoza. Yes, people heard some sound of gunshots or explosions from a far distance on the outskirts of Gwoza, but from all indications, I was with the Brigade Commander, who also confirmed that there was nothing like the Boko Haram attack.\

“Troops are busy conducting search operations, but no any sign of attack in the town, the only rumours going round now was that, some people sighted four people in black cloths sneaking into one of the IDPs camp during the pandemonium. We have imposed curfew right now in Gwoza town to enable security agencies fish out any infiltration, maintain law and order”. He stated.

