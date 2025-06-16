Emergency rule in Rivers: Nigeria sliding into dictatorship — Bode George

Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, yesterday, warned that Nigeria is “sliding dangerously into full-blown dictatorship” following the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, George faulted President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of elected officials in Rivers State, describing the action as an assault on democracy.

The PDP leader criticised the President’s actions, saying that the state of emergency was declared without any major incidents of violence in Rivers State and that the President’s real motive is to enable the All Progressives Congress, APC, to take control of Rivers through “the back door.”

President Tinubu last week sought the National Assembly’s approval for some appointments in Rivers State, including a Chairman and six members for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC. These nominees were proposed by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator.

Reacting, George described the appointments as ‘problematic’ as they are being made by an administrator he said is “in office illegally.”

He said: “The President’s insistence on these appointments reveals a troubling disregard for democratic principles. This move raises serious concerns about the concentration of power and undermines the very fabric of our democratic institutions, suggesting a calculated effort to bypass accountability and manipulate state functions at a time when the people’s voice should be paramount.”

George challenged President Tinubu’s authority to suspend elected officials while recalling past criticism by Tinubu himself against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “President Tinubu, if, in 2013, you accused Jonathan, somebody who did not remove Shettima and others from office, of ‘setting in motion a chain of events the end of which nobody can predict’, what do you want Nigerians to say about you with your suspension of democratically-elected governor, his deputy and lawmakers?”

He said that nowhere in the Nigerian constitution where it is stated that democratically-elected officials can be removed by an emergency declaration. George also condemned the National Assembly’s approval of the emergency rule by voice vote, arguing that the constitution mandates a two-thirds approval from both chambers.

Urging the President to reconsider his actions, he said: “Nigerians are suffering but these operators don’t care about the people. If they don’t apply the brake now, the wrong direction they are heading may lead to political collapse.”