Elon Musk unveils XChat as messaging challenger to WhatsApp, Telegram

Elon Musk
By Juliet Umeh
Technology leader, Elon Musk, has introduced XChat, a new messaging feature on X (formerly Twitter), a significant stride toward his ambition of building a comprehensive “everything app.”
With this launch, XChat enters the global messaging arena to challenge established players like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.
In a post in his X account, Musk said: “XChat introduces a suite of features focused on privacy, versatility, and ease of communication. These include end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, file sharing, and audio/video calling, all integrated into a new, secure architecture.
“All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file.
“This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin-style) encryption, a whole new architecture. You can do audio/video calls without a phone number across all platforms.”
The launch of XChat reflects Musk’s long-term ambition of turning X into a Western equivalent of China’s WeChat, a single platform that combines messaging, payments, commerce, content, and even dating.
As part of this vision, Musk has previously stated his intent to introduce peer-to-peer payments and banking services, signalling a future where users could manage virtually every aspect of their digital lives on X. In fact, X now holds payment processing licenses in 14 U.S. states, including recent additions like Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
