Eleruwa: Makinde assures completion of Ibarapa roads within 11 months

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has assured indigenes of Eruwa and Ibarapaland that his administration will ensure the completion of the Eleyele- Ido- Eruwa road within the next 11 months, just as he apologised over the slow pace of work on the road project in the zone.

The governor gave the assurance on Saturday in response to requests made by the new Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adedayo Adegbola, during his official installation, held at the Eleruwa stadium, Sango, Eruwa in Ibaparapa East Local Government.

The newly unveiled Eruwa monarch also appealed for the quick take off of Agric hub in the town.

Governor Makinde who pledged that the state government will redouble its efforts towards ensuring the road project is completed as promised, emphasised the economic importance of the road to the zone in boosting agricultural activities in the area and the state in general

“Let me, on behalf of myself and the government of Oyo State apologise to the people of Ibarapaland. We will redouble our efforts. And for the last time, of the Eleyele- Ido- Eruwa road project is not like Oyo- Iseyin road or the Iseyin Ogbomoso road on completion within the next 10 to 11 months, don’t allow me into Eruwa again. It is a promise that I am making again,” he said.

Governor Makinde also disclosed that documentation for the agriculture transformation hub has been concluded, assuring that activities will soon commence on the project.

While recounting the struggles that led to the re-installation of the monarch as the Eleruwa of Eruwa following his dethronement in 2019, the governor expressed joy that the tussle surrounding the traditional stool has become a thing of the past.

In his acceptance speech, the new Eleruwa commended the governor for his fairness, steadfastness and courage in upholding the royal tradition, legal and all legitimate administrative processes that culminated in his appointment as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa.

He pledged to lead with wisdom and compassion and work for the peace, progress, and development of all Eruwa people

“In the course of my reign, I will work to harness the energy of our youths while listening to the wisdom of our elders. In general, I will try very hard to achieve a kinder, more civil, more tolerant, more generous and more compassionate community.”

“The Eleruwa in Council under my rule will always collaborate with the government to collaborate with the government to articulate the yearnings of our people and to ensure government succour reach them every time we are called upon to play our part.”

“In particular, the Oyo State Government can count on my throne as a partner in efforts to lift our communities from poverty to prosperity throu sustained economic a d infrastructural development.”

“So let the word go out from today that anytime anywhere there is a legitimate expectation of peace, stability and development, I will harness all our energies so my domain shall remain a shining example and a beckon of hope and inspiration among all communities. This is my pledge to my people, the State and the entire Nigerian nation.”

“To my people of Eruwa, l will not pretend to be unaware of the societal challenges of these times and a number of issues festering differences we can do without, especially as we contend for positions or seek one advantage over the other among ourselves.”

“We will squarely address our divisions and mend our fences in truth and in honesty. I solicit for your decorum, civility and decency as we engage with ourselves. Together peace and progress shall return to our land. Our locust years are over for good.”

“To all I seek peace, cooperation and friendship not vendetta or vindictiveness. May the spirit of our ancestors and the divine purpose of Almighty God for our town propel us to our destination of enduring peace and harmony,” he vowed.

In an interview with newsmen, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, described the event as significant, adding that after years of not having a head in the town, the same Kabiesi came back to the stool.

“To me, it’s something that words cannot describe my feelings about what has happened today. And I give all glory to God and also give thanks to His Excellency, the Executive governor of Oyo State for resolving the issue, because if you remember, in less than six months our government came in to be, we had some supreme court rulings on this same issue.”

“But as God will have it, after years of not having a head in my community, the same Kabiesi came back to the stool.”

“So, I have to be honest with you, I am very happy. This is the people’s choice. As you see, from another ruling house, he was also selected by a different set of kingmakers.”

“So it just shows that God’s blessing is on his kingship and we pray that everybody will support his reign as the Oba of Eruwa town. We are very happy about this development.”

He appealed to every stakeholder to cooperate with the monarch in moving the town forward adding that, “There is no perfect system and we know that there will be differences here and there.”

“But ultimately, we are to come together in order to push Eruwa forward for progress within the community and for us to come back to the drawing board to see where we will take stock and move forward from there,” the speaker noted.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, appreciated the governor for his support in making the occasion a reality.

While describing the day as a day of culture and tradition, he prayed that the reign of Oba Adegbola be marked by peace, progress and unity.

Dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony include, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Laoye Ghandi; representative of OIubadan of Ibadanland; Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Shefiu Oyebola, and other traditional rulers in the state, religious leaders, political office holders and top government functionaries.