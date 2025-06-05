Eld Kabir: Police assures Lagos residents of tight security measures

Hundeyin

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has assured residents of robust and comprehensive security arrangements during the Eid Kabir celebrations and beyond.

Jimoh gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to CP Jimoh, security personnel, equipped with necessary logistics, have been deployed to strategic locations across the state, including black spots and flash points, to ensure public safety, prevent crime, and foster a peaceful celebration.

“This is done to remove fear of crimes from the minds of all residents and visitors alike and ensure a hitch-free celebration this year and beyond.

“Particular security attention will be placed and focused at all Eid praying grounds, mosques and religious facilities, recreation centres, and other public spaces where large gatherings are anticipated so as to guarantee safety for all.

“These spaces are going to be properly policed to ensure effective crowd control, traffic management and ease of access and movement throughout the state,” he said.

The police boss said that proactive measures and approaches being implemented were aimed at crime prevention and prompt detection of criminalities in the state.

“These measures will also nip in the bud any other security concerns that may arise”

“The maintenance of public order before, during, and after the festivities will be our utmost priority for the command,” he said.

According to him, the command will lead, coordinate and work in good synergy with other security and safety agencies that are statutorily complementing the efforts of the command in the internal security of the state.

“The command will work with the military, paramilitary agencies, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other departments.

“This is to ensure adequate security, safety and protection of all residents and visitors alike during the festivities and beyond,” he added.

The commissioner mandated all officers and other personnel to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism, courtesy and politeness in ensuring that the rights of all citizens were respected.

“They are to be courteous, polite, and professional but firm in carrying out their official duties and other obligations during the period in whatever capacity and wherever they are posted,” he said.

CP Jimoh implored all residents to be law-abiding, tolerant, respectful and cooperative with the police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Parents and guardians are implored to prevail on their children and wards to be law-abiding and resist any attempt to misuse them to disturb the public peace before, during and after the celebration.

“The full weight of the law will be applied to disorderly individuals or groups of miscreants whose actions can constitute disturbance of the peace and violation of the rights of people of the state during the Sallah celebration and beyond,” he said.

Jimoh encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for immediate response and actions or reach the command’s control rooms via 08063299264 and 08065154338 in case of any need.

He urged residents to report any instances of police misconduct or submit complaints through the command’s Complaint Response Unit via the website lagos.npf.gov.ng, WhatsApp at 09111111151, or by phone call at 09111111150.

The police boss implored religious and opinion leaders and community elders to also assist the command in educating their adherents and followers to be peaceful and tolerant and not to be used to disturb the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed throughout the state.

Jimoh, on behalf of officers and men of the command, extended warm greetings and best wishes to all Muslim faithful in the state on the joyous occasion of Eid Kabir. (NAN)