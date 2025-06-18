Ekiti ’26: You are irrelevant to our party’s electoral success, PDP blasts Fayose

Ayodele Fayose

…inaugurates Oluyede’s campaign team

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–As the 2026 gubernatorial election gather momentum in Ekiti, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest Zone has taken a swipe at the former governor in the State, Ayodele Fayose, saying he’s irrelevant to the party’s electoral success.

The party stated this on Tuesday in Ikere-Ekiti, during the official inauguration of Wole Oluyede’s campaign team ahead of the governorship poll.

Speaking with journalists in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday, Zonal Organising Secretary, Muwa Benson said Fayose has lost his relevance in the party, stressing that his endorsement of the opposition party won’t stop PDP from winning the gubernatorial election, with a promise to return governance to the people through a revitalised and united political front.

He described Wole Oluyede as a dependable aspirant, whose experience in the electioneering process can’t be overemphasised.

Benson exuded confidence in Oluyede’s capacity to steer the wheel of Ekiti State, explaining that the APC government has brought nothing but suffering to the residents of the state.

He urged members of the public to support the committee members to make the struggle to reclaim power easier, noting that the party is fully prepared to bounce back stronger and establish a formidable political structure capable of regaining control of the state.

His words, “If you look at PDP today, it is those who have benefited, those who have used this platform to achieve, they are the ones throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“They are those whose destiny are still tied to this party. They are those who are here to take their own benefit of democracy.

“The fact that Fayose supported his own son in an election he did not win, his own son ran on the platform of the party for the House of Reps, but he didn’t win. So it shows what support is he going to give another person that will translate to victory?

“With due respect, he’s our leader but he has lost his base and when the base is taken away, in law we say you don’t put something on nothing and you expect it to stand.

“We are not losing anybody by losing our leader Fayose. He has taken his share, he has chosen to be away but the masses of Ekiti know that this is the time for PDP to move”.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Community Development under Segun Mimiko’s administration in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede alleged that the Governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji has failed to commission a 1km road since he assumed office in 2023.

He said PDP remains the only political party that can save the people from the shackles of APC, adding that Oluyede is determined to take Ekiti to the next level.

“This man has been spending his money to rebuild the party, Ekiti State does not need a flyover, Ekiti has never commissioned 1km road in the last two years. Oluyede has experience in electioneering, he will move Ekiti forward, we will support him, we will stand by him because he’s capable of doing it”. He added

The PDP Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati also urged members not to be swayed by incentives from opposition parties, emphasizing the need for loyalty and grassroots support for the Oloyede-led campaign team.

The event attracted party stalwarts, members and loyalists, who pledged their readiness towards securing PDP’s return to power in Ekiti State.