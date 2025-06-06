Eid-il-Adha 2025: Let’s emulate the Life of Prophet Ibrahim – Rep Laguda

As the muslim community across the globe commemorates this year’s Eid-il-Adha, Muslims have been charged to emulate the Life of Prophet Ibrahim.

This is contained in the Eid-il-Adha message of the honourable member representing Surulere 1 at the House of Representatives, Rep. Fuad Kayode Laguda, FCTI.

In the words of the honourable member, he said: “My distinguished brethren in faith, I joyfully wish you and your loved ones a blessed Eid-il-Adha.

“Celebrating this sacred occasion calls for inner reflection on the remarkable life of Prophet Ibrahim, who exemplified unwavering faith, submission, obedience, and sacrifice to Allah. His willingness to submit to Allah’s will teaches us the true meaning of devotion and trust.

“The lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s life should inspire us to cultivate compassion, kindness, and generosity as we unite for nation-building. Just as he shared his blessings with others, let’s spread joy and warmth to those around us, as his story reminds us that true greatness lies in humility, obedience, and selflessness.

“As we commemorate the 2025 Eid-il-Adha, renewal of our commitment to living by the values of faith, family, and community for nation building, should remain sacrosanct and form an integral part of our daily lives. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!”, he emphasised.