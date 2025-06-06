Eid-el-Kabir: Vote Tinubu again to enjoy your sacrifices – Oluwo to Nigerians

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete two terms as Nigeria president, saying his reform could be likened to the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibraheem that graduated into the celebration of Eid el Kabir.

He noted many past presidents avoided the reality and pushed Nigeria to the brim of stagnancy until the enthronement of a courageous president defeating lies and promoting reality.

Oluwo made the disclosure today at Oluwo praying ground during the celebration of 2025 Eid el Kabir in Iwo, Osun State.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Alli on Friday, Oluwo stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace and promote the progressive train to restore the glory of Nigeria.

“Patriotic Nigerians have a dare duty of promoting reality by supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term in office. The support is necessary to restore the lost glory of Nigeria through aggressive reform.

“President Tinubu is the president of many firsts. He manifested his reform by confronting devils militating against the growth and development of Nigeria.

A few of the wise men who criticized him before his emergence are embracing his reform. We will all laugh at the end.

“The fuel subsidy removal was a monumental decision needed to rescue the nation. Almost all past Presidents avoided it. Many who tried it failed to enforce it until the coming of a radical president who offered himself as a sacrifice for Nigeria and Nigerians. He respects the path of Nigeria’s greatness and fully commits himself to the path of honour.

“He is laying a template for successive administrations. He has demonstrated competency being the first Nigerian president to dare the reality. He places honour above distractions. Whoever trying to stop the greatness of Nigeria will be consumed by the moving train anchors by the president. It’s not a business as usual. Nigeria must be great.

“Once again, I urge Nigerians to see beyond their nose by giving unalloyed support to President Tinubu. The reform is yielding. Workers wage is improving. Prices of foodstuffs are depreciating. We are getting closer. Let’s be an agent of reality, progress, growth and development”.