Eid-el Kabir: Tinubu, govs congratulate, send messages of hope

By Wole Mosadomi, Olasunkkanmi Akoni, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Haruna Aliyu, James Ogunnaike & Ogalah Ibrahim

Abuja—As Nigerian Muslims join other faithful across the globe to celebrate the festival of Eid-el-Kabir, President Bola Tinubu has said the celebration reminds citizens of the need to show resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to the country’s progress.

This came as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dikko Radda, Mohammed Bago, Nasir Idris, and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos, Katsina, Niger, Kebbi, and Ogun States, respectively, yesterday, sent messages of hope to faithful as Nigerian Muslims joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah.

Meanwhile, Muslim pilgrims prayed atop Mount Arafat during the high point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, even as Saudi officials called on participants to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

The President in his felicitations to the Muslim faithful said: “Eid-el Kabir represents the high point of the sacred first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for acts of worship and good deeds.

“It is a time for gratitude to Almighty Allah for His countless mercies upon us as individuals and a nation. While this festival is marked with joy and celebration, its true significance lies much deeper: Eid calls us to reflect on its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness.

“To truly honour Eid, we must embody these virtues, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) exemplified complete submission to Allah’s will and as our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has taught us. Let this sacred occasion renew our commitment to these ideals.

“Eid-el Kabir also reminds us of our responsibilities beyond faith: to show resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to the progress of our beloved country.

“I reaffirm my commitment to these values and express my deep appreciation for the faith, patience, and perseverance Nigerians show as we implement bold reforms. Together, we have weathered challenging times and are approaching a brighter horizon.

“I assure you that the toughest days are behind us. We are entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity that we promised two years ago.

“We may not yet be where we aspire to be, but I urge all Nigerians not to lose hope. Let us hold on to our faith and persevere. Our reforms are gaining traction, with key economic indicators now moving in a positive direction. Soon, all will feel the benefits.

Lagos

In his message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful, to urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Among others, he said: “Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This symbolic Islamic celebration is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our beliefs.

“I want to appeal to all Lagosians to draw lessons from the Prophet Ibrahim’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the growth, development, progress, peace, unity and stability in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Ogun

In his message, Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta, encouraged Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of Islam during this period, which underscores the significance of selflessness and compassion towards others.

He said: “On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims as we observe Eid-el-Adha. This celebration is not only a time for joy and festivity but also a moment for reflection on the values of sacrifice, love, and generosity.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us remember those in need and extend our hands to help them. The true essence of Eid lies in our ability to share our blessings with others.”

Kebbi

Similarly, Governor Idris in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Zuru, attributed the moderate achievements recorded by his administration in the last two years to the people’s consistent prayers, sincere loyalty, support, and confidence in his administration.

He said: “As we joyfully celebrate the Eid Eil-Kabir, I remind faithful to put into practice the religious teachings of the period and remain committed to building a prosperous Kebbi State through sustainable support for government developmental programmes aimed at building a brighter future for our next generation.”

Niger

On his part, Governor Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, called on Nigerians, especially people of the state, to identify with victims of the Mokwa flood during the Eid el-Kabir to lift their spirits.

The governor said this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration came with mixed feelings as the state is still grieving over the loss of several lives and property worth millions of naira following the recent flood disaster that ravaged some communities in Mokwa local government area of the State.

Bago also said that the Eid el-Kabir should serve as a “reminder to Muslims2 about the virtues of sacrifice, empathy, obedience and steadfast faith in the will of Allah. These noble acts are essential especially at a time like this to give the victims support, comfort, and strength to heal from the trauma of the flood disaster.”

Katsina

Also, Governor Radda called on the people of Katsina to be faithful and united, appealing to pilgrims undertaking the Arafat rites to remember Katsina State in their prayers, seeking an end to insecurity and fostering greater peace and unity.

Radda extended similar appeal to those fasting at home, referencing the importance of their supplications for the state’s continued protection and blessings.

Reflecting on his two years in office, the governor said: “We’ve made progress, but we are not stopping. We want to do more for every part of the state and for every citizen,” reiterating his administration’s commitment to further development.

Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat

Meanwhile, thousands of pilgrims, yesterday, began to gather before dawn around the hill and the surrounding plain where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon.

While some arrived early to take advantage of the relatively cool morning, carrying colourful umbrellas, many pilgrims will remain for hours of prayers and Quran recitals until the evening in the most arduous portion of the hajj.

After sunset they will head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and the sprawling tent city of Mina, where they will gather pebbles so they can perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil.”

“This is something that I used to see every year on the TV screen during hajj and I always thought: ‘I wish I could be here’,” said 33-year-old Ali from Pakistan, one of 1.5 million pilgrims, who had arrived in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

“I’ve been trying to get here… for the past three years,” he added as he gazed at the mount. “I feel very blessed.”

Hundreds of pilgrims dressed in white dotted the mount itself, with many more at its foot praying or taking pictures.

Earlier this week, Saudi authorities called on pilgrims to stay inside their tents between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Thursday, when the desert sun is at its harshest.

Fans spraying mist and providing cool air were dispersed at the foot of the mount.

Temperatures this year have already exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) as one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, bringing together devotees from around the globe, kicked off earlier this week.

Officials have beefed up heat mitigation efforts aiming to avoid a repeat of last year’s hajj, which saw 1,301 pilgrims die as temperatures reached 51.8C.

“I came here early to (avoid) the sun and later I will pray inside my tent,” said 54-year-old Adel Ismail, from Syria.

To make this year’s pilgrimage safer, authorities have expanded infrastructure, deployed thousands of extra personnel and relied on an arsenal of high-tech tools to help better manage crowds.