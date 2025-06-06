Eid-el-Kabir: Sanusi cancels Sallah Durbar activities

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced the cancellation of the planned Sallah durbar activities by the Emirate.

Sanusi made the announcement while addressing newsmen at the Kofar Kudu palace.

The monarch said the cancellation followed his meetings with the Kano State Government, which showed him a lot of evidence of nefarious plans to use his movement to create tension in the state.

According to him, “After a series of advice, the emirate council has cancelled the Sallah Durbar activities.

“Therefore, we are directing all our district heads, wards and village heads to strictly adhere and stay in their location to avoid any unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

Recall that the joint security agencies in Kano had on Tuesday insisted that the ban on all forms of Sallah Durbar activities in the state is still in force.