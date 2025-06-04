Eid-el-Kabir: Osun Govt announces free train ride from Lagos

Osun Govt announces free train ride from Lagos for sallah

By Bayo Wahab

The Government of Osun State has launched a free train service initiative to facilitate the travel of Osun residents back home to celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

A flier announcing the initiative states that the service will operate between Thursday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 10, 2025.

The ‘homecoming train’ will depart from the Iddo train terminus in Lagos on Thursday at 10 a.m. for Osogbo. The return trip from Osogbo to Lagos is scheduled to leave on Tuesday next week at the same time.

The initiative is aimed at easing the journey of indigenes of the state going home during the festive period.

This is not the first time the state government has announced a free train service for citizens living in other parts of the Southwest region to enable them to travel for Sallah celebrations.

The state government has been announcing free train services since 2017.

Vanguard News