Eid-el-Kabir: Niger State Gov, Bago orders low-key celebrations to mourn Mokwa flood victims

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has ordered low-key Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state in honor of victims of the recent devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The disaster, which occurred on May 29, 2025, has been described as one of the worst in the state’s history. It claimed over 200 lives, affected 503 households, and displaced more than 3,000 residents. The flood also caused extensive infrastructure damage, with three major bridges submerged and destroyed, creating major logistical challenges for rescue and relief efforts.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, Governor Bago directed all emirates in the state to observe the festival in a low-key manner. Traditional Sallah events such as Hawan Bariki, Durbar, and other public gatherings have been suspended.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic flood in Mokwa,” the statement read. “It is also intended to allow a period of mourning, prayer, and sober reflection across the state.”

The governor expressed sympathy to the affected families and communities, urging citizens to use the sacred occasion to offer prayers for the departed and engage in acts of charity to support those in need.

The Durbar, a cultural highlight of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, typically includes prayers followed by colorful parades led by traditional rulers and their entourages on horseback. Its cancellation, along with other festivities, reflects the state government’s focus on humanitarian priorities over ceremonial traditions.

Governor Bago reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing relief, rebuilding infrastructure, and implementing long-term preventive measures to reduce the risk of future flooding.

He called on the people of Niger State to stand in solidarity with Mokwa, emphasizing the importance of compassion, unity, and responsible celebration in the face of collective grief.