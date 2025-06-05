Eid-el-Kabir: Ganduje urges sacrifice, charity

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging greater sacrifice amd charity.

Dr. Ganduje, in a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described Eid-el-Kabir as a significant reminder of the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim and his willingness to submit to the will of God.

“As we mark this sacred festival, I call on all Muslims to reflect on the essence of Eid-el-Kabir, which teaches us the importance of sacrifice, obedience to divine command, and the spirit of giving. Let us use this period to show kindness to our neighbours, extend a helping hand to the less privileged, and promote unity and peace in our communities,” Dr. Ganduje said.

He further called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation, especially as the country continues on the path of economic recovery and development under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The APC National Chairman added that Eid- El-Kabir is a celebration that exemplifies the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, and compassion.