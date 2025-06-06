Eid-el-Kabir: Emir Sanusi treks over 1km to lead Kano Eid prayers

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday walked more than 1 kilometer on foot to lead the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Kano.

The monarch, who opted not to ride a horse, trekked from the Kofar Kudu Palace to the Eid prayer ground at Kofar Mata, where he led the two-rakat Eid prayer.

It would be recalled that during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration earlier this year, Sanusi rode on horseback, a traditional practice, which unfortunately led to an attack on his entourage on their way back to the palace, resulting in the death of one person.

Recall also that the joint security agencies in the state had insisted that ban on all forms of sallah durbar activities in the state is still in force due to security threats.

In his sermon after leading the prayer, Sanusi urged residents of the state to intensify their cooperation with security agencies in the fight against rising insecurity, particularly the growing menace of thuggery across Kano.

The Eid prayer was attended by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, SSG, Umar Faruq, members of the State Executive Council, traditional leaders, and thousands of Muslim faithful.

Meanwhile, on his way back to the palace, the 16th Emir, Sanusi was driven in his vehicle and was accompanied by a large crowd of followers on foot.

Vanguard News