EFCC nabs seven suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven internet fraudsters in Abuja.
Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
According to him, they were arrested in the Lifecamp and Kubwa axes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
He said that the arrest was a sequel to credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.
”Items recovered from them include eight high-end automobiles, expensive laptop computers and mobile phones.
”They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said. (NAN)
