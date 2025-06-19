EFCC nabs seven suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven internet fraudsters in Abuja.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, they were arrested in the Lifecamp and Kubwa axes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said that the arrest was a sequel to credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

”Items recovered from them include eight high-end automobiles, expensive laptop computers and mobile phones.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said. (NAN)